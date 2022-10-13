Shani Tarashaj did not make an appearance during four-and-a-half years at Everton.

Former Everton forward Shani Tarashaj has retired at the age of 27.

The five-cap Switzerland international has been forced to hang up his boots because of injury problems.

Tarashaj joined Everton from Grasshoppers in January 2016 for a reported fee of around £3 million.

He signed a four-and-a-half year contract at Goodison Park - yet never made an appearance.

Tarashaj was loaned back to Grasshoppers for the remainder of the 2015-16 season.

And after Roberto Martinez - who brought Tarashaj to the Blues - was sacked as manager, he never got a look-in.

Tarashaj was loaned to German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, returned to Grasshoppers and went to Dutch club FC Emmen.

At the end of his Everton deal in June 2020, he was released.

Tarashaj then had a spell at FC Zurich but has now opted to retire.

Speaking on Tarashaj after signing for Everton, then-manager Martinez said: “I feel he is going to bring something very, very special to us. He is probably the best young talent in Swiss football.