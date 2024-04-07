Vincent Kompany. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Vincent Kompany admitted that key moments went against Burnley in their loss to Everton.

The Toffees ended their 13-match winless run with a 1-0 triumph over the Clarets at Goodison Park. Everton’s winner came in first-half stoppage-time when Dominic Calvert-Lewin blocked Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric’s clearance and the ball ricocheted into the empty net.

Burnley’s misery was compounded by Dara O’Shea being sent off for a foul on Dwight McNeil midway through the second period- and they took another step closer to suffering an immediate relegation back to the Championship.

Kompany believes that the visitors deserved a result against Everton and handled their ‘strengths’ - but lost to a side that has ‘seen a lot of investment over the years’.

The Turf Moor boss said: “You’d like good performances to always be rewarded with the maximum amount of points. That’s not the case today. There were some key moments again, but it’s football. They’re things that happen. Focusing on the manner [of Everton’s goal] has no real value because it’s been dotted around the season in a variety of ways. The big thing is what did you do to give yourselves a game at Goodison?

“We know the strengths of Everton and I felt the team handled it really well and did exactly what it needed to do. We frustrated the opponent and built some momentum in the game, but our momentum collapsed twice with moments of our own doing.

“I can’t for one second be here and criticise the effort of the team and the idea to come here and play like this. People forget we’re a team that has just come up playing in a really important game against a team that has seen a lot of investment over the years. Sometimes the harshest thing is the result.”

Everton’s previous Premier League victory came over Burnley at Turf Moor on 16 December - with their previous home triumph the week prior. Asked if he thought the Clarets could take advantage of the nerves of the crowd, Kompany replied: “I'm not saying keeping them quiet because that's disrespectful, it's not what happened. But it's a place, I've come here many times in my career so I draw on my own experience, when it catches fire and catches momentum, it can really give the team an advantage.