Vincent Kompany reckons that Burnley have still got plenty of ground to make up on Everton and their ‘strong squad’ after suffering a comprehensive Carabao Cup loss at Goodison Park.

The Blues moved into the quarter-finals of the competition with a 3-0 victory last night. James Tarkowski, a former Claret, headed home the opening goal before Amadou Onana and Ashley Young were on target in the second period. Burnely offered scant goalscoring threat of their own, with their only shot on target arriving deep into stoppage-time,

The Turf Moor outfit are finding their maiden season back in the Premier League difficult so far. They languish second-bottom after taking just four points from their opening 10 fixtures. Everton have battled top-flight relegation for the previous two campaigns, although they have now won five of their previous seven games.

Kompany, speaking at his post-match press conference, pointed out that Everton’s investment in their team over the past few years is far greater than Burnley’s - although had to apologise for using the phrase ‘financial records’ amid an independent commission looking into the Toffees’ alleged breaches of Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

The Burnley boss said: “Do you want to go through the financial records over the last few years... oh by the way, I’m not talking about those! I realised as I was saying it, it was a completely innocent mistake.

“What I meant is the years and years and years of investment in the squad. Everton is a strong squad, good players and I don’t say this in a way that’s defeatist, I say it in a way that we want to get to that level.

“At the moment, to compare ourselves to anyone in this league doesn’t make sense. We have to focus on ourselves and us getting to the next level and not get side-tracked by that Everton have got a good squad. Name me any squad in the Premier League and they have good squads.”

On the game, Kompany said: “In large parts, we kept it a game. First half was good, but then obviously mistakes cost us, especially at this level. I keep saying you’re in the Premier League, so when you get promoted it’s not supposed to be easy. You’re still on a journey to get to that level, year one is never easy. That’s part of something we’re experiencing now.