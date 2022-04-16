Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has been linked with becoming next Burnley manager after Sean Dyche was sacked.

Wayne Rooney has insisted he remains focused on keeping Derby County in the Championship amid rumours of becoming next Burnley manager.

The Clarets made the shock decision to sack Sean Dyche yesterday after almost 10 years at the Turf Moor helm.

Burnley sit 18th in the Premier League table with eight games to play - and four points behind 17th-placed Everton.

Rooney is currently the 3/1 second favourite with Sky Bet to take over from Dyche as Burnley bid to avoid relegation.

The boyhood Evertonian, who came through the ranks at Goodison Park and had two spells with the club during his playing career, is carrying out a sterling job in his first managerial job at crisis-club Derby.

Last night, they battled from behind to defeat Championship leaders Fulham.

It means the Rams still have a slim chance of staying in the second tier - despite being hit by a 21-point deduction this season for entering administration.

And Rooney is adamant he’s committed to the Pride Park job.

He said: “It is a compliment to me and the staff when you are getting linked with Premier League clubs.

“I was surprised Sean Dyche had been sacked. He did a good job.

“I have seen various articles that I have been linked. What is important is keeping this club in the division.