‘We all know’ - Frank Lampard outlines Everton future plans for Stanley Mills

Stanleu Mills has been impressing for Everton under-21s and could be in the squad to face AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup third round.

Frank Lampard has insisted that Stanley Mills will continue to be 'phased' into Everton's first-team plans.

The 19-year-old caught the eye of Lampard during pre-season and was rewarded with a three-year contract in August.

Mills, the son of Lampard's former England team-mate Danny, has scored seven goals in eight games for the Toffees' under-21s this season.

In addition, he made his first-team debut off the bench in the 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup in August - and again could be in the squad for tonight's third-round tie at AFC Bournemouth.

There has been clamour from some sections of supporters for Mills to play a more prominent role in Everton's Premier League campaign - but Lampard believes patience is required with the versatile youngster.

The Goodison Park manager said: “The biggest thing will always be the individual, how good they are and what level of player, what level of attitude they have.

Advertisement

“Stan’s has a great approach and attitude. That probably comes from his footballing background and his dad, who I know well. He was a great athlete as well as a good player.

“Stan’s a very strong runner and has an eye for goal - he’s a good player. So, yes, he can be an option. But he’s still very young.