‘We don’t know’ - £22m Everton player addresses his future ahead of summer transfer window

Everton news as Andre Gomes prepares to return from his loan spell at Lille.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST

Andre Gomes has said his goodbyes to Lille - and admitted he doesn't know what the future holds for him.

The midfielder spent the season on loan at the French club from Everton, having been down the pecking order under former manager Frank Lampard.

Gomes recorded three goals and two assists in 27 appearances to help Lille finish fifth in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Europa League.

The 29-year-old has one year remaining on his current Goodison Park contract, having signed for £22 million from Barcelona in 2019 after spending the previous campaign on loan at the Toffees.

However, it remains to be seen whether Gomes will feature in Sean Dyche's plans ahead of the 2023-24 season.

And posting on Instagram, the 29-cap Portugal international has seemingly not ruled out returning to Lille.

He said: "It's been a long and complicated season. We would have liked to have finished in a better place, but it just didn't happen. Participating in the European competitions next season was our priority and we have achieved our goal! Congrats to everyone for the hard work and support this season!

"Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for making us enjoy every day a group of extraordinary companions and a high quality team. And to you, the supporters, thank you for being by our side and supporting us in the good times and the bad times.

"We don't know what the future holds, but I want you to know that I am proud to have represented this club and this city! My family and I have been very blessed and no matter what happens we love you and you will forever be in our hearts! @losclive, thank you so much for everything!"

