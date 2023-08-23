Wolves will be without a key player for their trip to Everton in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be without key man Matheus Nunes for their trip to Everton on Saturday.

The midfielder is suspended for the Goodison Park encounter after being sent off in Wolves’ 4-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion. Nunes received a second yellow card for shoving two Seagulls players in stoppage-time and must serve a one-match ban.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nunes joined the Molineux outfit for £38 million from Sporting Lisbon last summer and made 39 appearances last season. He has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

But Gary O’Neil will have to plan for the clash against Everton without the Portugla international.

Via the Birmingham Mail, Wolves manager O’Neil said: “I have spoken to Matheus, really clearly on my thoughts on the situation. He is a great kid, he works his socks off and I thought he was excellent again today with the ball for us. But yes, we need him on the pitch. He knows how I feel about it.”

"He is obviously disappointed, of course, he wants to help the team. He knows he has to miss the next game now. He is disappointed but he is a good kid. It was a tough afternoon, he worked hard and he is obviously disappointed with himself for having to miss the next game.”