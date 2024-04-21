Nottingham Forest have claimed they ‘cannot accept’ not being handed three penalties immediately after their 2-0 defeat by Everton - and warned the PGMOL that VAR referee Stuart Attwell ‘is a Luton fan’ ahead of the game.

Goals from Idrissa Gana Gueye and Dwight McNeil earned the Toffees a triumph to move them five points above the Premier League relegation zone. Luton are in 18th, with Forest remaining in 17th and stay just a point clear of the bottom three.

Forest had three appeals for spot-kicks turned down - two in the first half for a foul and handball and another after the break. Immediately on the final whistle, a post on Forest’s official X (formerly Twitter) account said: “Three extremely poor decisions - three penalties not given - which we simply cannot accept.

“We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times.