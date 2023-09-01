Register
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

West Ham make major Maxwel Cornet decision amid Everton deadline day interest

Everton have been linked with West Ham’s Maxwel Cornet.

By Will Rooney
Published 1st Sep 2023, 19:01 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 19:02 BST

Maxwel Cornet is in West Ham United’s squad for their Premier League fixture against Luton Town tonight.

The winger has been linked with a move to Everton on transfer deadline day. Cornet played under Toffees boss Sean Dyche at Burnley - scoring nine goals in 29 games in the 2021-22 season.

That earned him a move to West Ham but things haven’t gone smoothly for Cornet at the London Stadium. Last term, he was hit with injuries and was limited to just 14 Premier League games.

And this term, he’s been played in just one game so far. However, he features on the bench for the Hammers as they face Luton. That means that the Ivory Coast international will not be joining Everton.

Related topics:Sean DychePremier LeagueWest Ham