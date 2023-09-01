Maxwel Cornet is in West Ham United’s squad for their Premier League fixture against Luton Town tonight.

The winger has been linked with a move to Everton on transfer deadline day. Cornet played under Toffees boss Sean Dyche at Burnley - scoring nine goals in 29 games in the 2021-22 season.

That earned him a move to West Ham but things haven’t gone smoothly for Cornet at the London Stadium. Last term, he was hit with injuries and was limited to just 14 Premier League games.