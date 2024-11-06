Mohammed Kudus has had his suspension extended as West Ham prepare to face Everton.

West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus has been an extra two-match ban ahead of his side’s clash against Everton.

The winger is currently serving a three-match suspension for being sent off in the Hammers’ 4-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur last month. The final game of his initial ban was due to take place when Everton visit the London Stadium on Saturday.

But it was alleged that Kudus acted in an improper manner and/or used violent conduct after the offence that he was dismissed for - and he admitted to the FA charge. As a result, the Ghana international will miss a further two fixtures. He’s also been fined £60,000 and West Ham have been penalised £30,000 for failing to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or violent way around the 82nd minute.

An FA statement said: “West Ham United and Mohammed Kudus have been sanctioned in relation to incidents during their Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday 19 October.

“It was alleged that the club failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or violent way around the 82nd minute. West Ham United admitted to this charge, and an independent Regulatory Commission subsequently fined the club £30,000.

“It was also alleged that Mohammed Kudus acted in an improper manner and/or used violent conduct after the offence that he was sent off for. The forward admitted to this charge, and he has been given a two-match suspension and £60,000 fine by the Regulatory Commission.”

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui has already come under significant pressure despite only being appointed in the summer. The London outfit have won only three Premier League games so far and sit 14th in the table. Last time out, they suffered a 3-0 loss at Nottingham Forest and there are sections of Hammers supporters who are already calling for change.

And it means that Lopetegui must now prepare for a further three games without key forward Kudus, who has recorded 16 goals and seven assists since joining the Hammers from Ajax for £38 million in August 2023. Given that West Ham face Newcastle and Arsenal after the international break, the pressure on Lopetegui to deliver a result against Everton - who need to bounce back after a 1-0 loss at struggling Southampton - may have just increased.