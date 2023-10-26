Register
West Ham United vs Everton team news: three players out and four doubts - gallery

Everton and West Ham injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

By Will Rooney
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:13 BST

Everton are back in action on Sunday when they make the trip to West Ham United (13.00 BST).

The Toffees recommenced the campaign after the international break with a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby - although the game was shrouded in controversy.

Lack of consistency from referee Craig Pawson meant that Ashley Young was sent off in the first half for two yellow cards - yet Reds defender Ibrahima Konate somehow managed to avoid his marching orders after the interval.

Still, Sean Dyche would have taken some encouragement from the display. And he’ll be hoping to see further improvements from Everton after they won three of their previous four games before the trip to Anfield.

West Ham are in Europa League action against Olympiacos before the Premier League encounter. In their previous top-flight game, David Moyes’ troops were condemned to a comprehensive 4-1 loss to Aston Villa and will also be determined to bounce back.

Ahead of the London Stadium fixture, here’s an early look at the team and injury news for both sides.

The West Ham defender will miss the Europa League clash against Olympiacos and it remains to be seen whether he can feature against Everton.

1. Vladimir Coufal - doubt

The West Ham defender will miss the Europa League clash against Olympiacos and it remains to be seen whether he can feature against Everton. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The full-back has travelled with the Hammers to Greece although David Moyes admitted Johnson will only feature 'if needed'.

2. Ben Johnson - minor doubt

The full-back has travelled with the Hammers to Greece although David Moyes admitted Johnson will only feature ‘if needed’. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The Liverpool-born left-back falls into the same bracket as Johnson.

3. Aaron Cresswell - minor doubt

The Liverpool-born left-back falls into the same bracket as Johnson.

The Everton captain is back training with the team on the grass but will need time to build up fitness.

4. Seamus Coleman - out

The Everton captain is back training with the team on the grass but will need time to build up fitness. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Image

