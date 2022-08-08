Conor Coady is closing in on joining Everton from Wolves in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolves manager Bruno Lage reaffirmed that Conor Coady is ‘one of the best people’ he’s ever met in football as the defender closes in on a move to Everton.

The Molineux captain, 29, found himself dropped to the bench for Wolves’ 2-1 loss at Leeds United during the opening day of the 2022-23 season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coady had previously been absent for just one top-flight game after the Midlands outfit’s return to the Premier League in 2018 - and that was because of a Covid-19-related issue.

Lage’s decision to switch from playing three central defenders to a flat back-four this campaign has meant Coady’s dropped down the pecking order.

With the World Cup taking place later this year, the 29-year-old is keen to play regular football and secure a place in the England squad.

And with Everton looking to strengthen in defence, especially after the injuries to Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea, Coady looks set to move to Goodison Park on a season-long loan.

What’s been said

As per the Express & Star, Lage replied when asked if he spoke with Coady about being benched against Leeds: “I talked with him since the first day I was here.

“He is one of the best people I have met in football. He’s our captain and our leader and I chose the best XI to win this game and the team did a good performance.

“What is important after this game is in my opinion the team can play in two systems and, in my opinion, Coady can play in a line of four.

“There is no doubt about that. He’s a great professional and he wants to improve the way his team-mates want to improve to play in a line of four.