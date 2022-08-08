Wolves manager Bruno Lage reaffirmed that Conor Coady is ‘one of the best people’ he’s ever met in football as the defender closes in on a move to Everton.
The Molineux captain, 29, found himself dropped to the bench for Wolves’ 2-1 loss at Leeds United during the opening day of the 2022-23 season.
Coady had previously been absent for just one top-flight game after the Midlands outfit’s return to the Premier League in 2018 - and that was because of a Covid-19-related issue.
Most Popular
Lage’s decision to switch from playing three central defenders to a flat back-four this campaign has meant Coady’s dropped down the pecking order.
With the World Cup taking place later this year, the 29-year-old is keen to play regular football and secure a place in the England squad.
And with Everton looking to strengthen in defence, especially after the injuries to Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea, Coady looks set to move to Goodison Park on a season-long loan.
What’s been said
As per the Express & Star, Lage replied when asked if he spoke with Coady about being benched against Leeds: “I talked with him since the first day I was here.
“He is one of the best people I have met in football. He’s our captain and our leader and I chose the best XI to win this game and the team did a good performance.
“What is important after this game is in my opinion the team can play in two systems and, in my opinion, Coady can play in a line of four.
“There is no doubt about that. He’s a great professional and he wants to improve the way his team-mates want to improve to play in a line of four.
“So there’s no doubt in that."