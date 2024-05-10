Dele Alli. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is out of contract at Everton at the end of the season.

Dele Alli has the 'bit between his teeth’ as he looks to put his injury setbacks behind him. That is according to the Everton midfielder's former manager Karl Robinson, speaking on talkSPORT.

Dele has not made an appearance for the Toffees this campaign. Before the start of 2023-24, he opened up that he'd visited a rehab clinic in America for an addiction to painkillers. He also revealed he was abused as a child.

Dele joined Everton from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2022. He’s made only 13 outings for the Blues and spent last term on loan at Besiktas. His time at the Turkish club was cut short after he required hip surgery while the England international had a groin operation earlier this year.

Dele recently appeared as a pundit on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football and revealed that he has set a target to be back in England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. His contract expires at Goodison Park next month and it is expected that he will not be handed fresh terms.

And Robinson, who oversaw Dele’s development at MK Dons before his move to Tottenham, believes it’s now time for the 28-year-old to let his football do the talking.

He said: "Tottenham was the right environment for him. There was proof in his meteoric rise. What Mauricio [Pochettino] did with him at Tottenham was incredible, he got to a Champions League final.

“Everyone has a back story and a problem in their lives and when we find it difficult, it does come back to bite us. Some people have different coping mechanisms, some people have better coping mechanisms. In Dele's case, his was something he has to deal with personally. He then comes back and gets injured, which sets him back probably another 12 months.

“For me, Dele went in to try to be an individual then from that moment, everything went wrong. He tried to be an individual, the mental health situation he had, going to the rehab clinic in America. It all started coming out. No-one knew at that moment where Dele was in his life.

“It's time for the talking to stop now. He has to have a summer where his pre-season is right, all his talking and positivity is brilliant. I'm happy to see him happy first and foremost. Now I'll be even happier if he goes and does what he loves. I know he's working hard, I know he's got the bit between his teeth, I do know he wants to be successful. I do know he's looking in the face of adversity and there will be an element of fear because we all carry that.