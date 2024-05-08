Everton's Goodison Park stadium. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Staff members at Everton have ‘serious doubt’ as to whether 777 Partners’ takeover is rubberstamped.

That is according to Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers as the wait on a decision goes on. The Everton Shareholders’ Association has called on majority owner Farhad Moshiri and the club’s board to pull the plug on the deal. 777 agreed to purchase Moshiri’s 94.1% majority stake more than seven months ago but Premier League ratification has still to be given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, 777 have had a fraud case filed against them in New York. What’s more, reports in Belgium suggest that players at Standard Liege - part of 777’s portfolio - have not been paid for April. And Australian airline Bonza, owner by the Miami-based firm, entered voluntary administration last week.

It has been reported that Moshiri met with 777 representatives in London and a resolution is expected before Saturday’s final home game of the season against Sheffield United. However, it is suggested that those inside the club are pessimistic that 777 will complete a transaction.