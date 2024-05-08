What Everton insiders are saying about prospect of 777 Partners takeover - report
Staff members at Everton have ‘serious doubt’ as to whether 777 Partners’ takeover is rubberstamped.
That is according to Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers as the wait on a decision goes on. The Everton Shareholders’ Association has called on majority owner Farhad Moshiri and the club’s board to pull the plug on the deal. 777 agreed to purchase Moshiri’s 94.1% majority stake more than seven months ago but Premier League ratification has still to be given.
Meanwhile, 777 have had a fraud case filed against them in New York. What’s more, reports in Belgium suggest that players at Standard Liege - part of 777’s portfolio - have not been paid for April. And Australian airline Bonza, owner by the Miami-based firm, entered voluntary administration last week.
It has been reported that Moshiri met with 777 representatives in London and a resolution is expected before Saturday’s final home game of the season against Sheffield United. However, it is suggested that those inside the club are pessimistic that 777 will complete a transaction.
Myers wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I understand there are serious doubts around the 777 Partners acquisition within the club and discussions are focused on bringing a resolution this week, and more importantly, focusing on the way forward for the club.”
