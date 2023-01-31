Everton have yet to make a signing on January transfer deadline day.

Sean Dyche. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Sean Dyche has left Everton’s Finch Farm training ground this evening.

The newly-appointed Toffees boss has departed the Halewood-based complex with little more than an hour until the January transfer window closes.

Sky Sports News reports that Dyche has left Finch Farm although director of football Kevin Thelwell and the club’s media team remains in place.

The Daily Mail’s Dominic King posted a picture of Dyche’s car leaving on Twitter and wrote: “Sean Dyche stopping to sign autographs and take a few selfies as he leaves Finch Farm at 939pm. That’s a sign that business is closing for the night here at least.”