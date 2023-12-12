Everton have been in brilliant form in recent weeks and will hope to continue that across the next month.

Everton have turned the tide in recent weeks with nine wins in 13 games which has helped move them up the table once again.

The Toffees would be sat in the top half of the Premier League if it weren't for the 10-point deduction and Sean Dyche has done a fantastic job in turning around the spirits at Goodison Park.

Wins over Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea in a week has shown their incredible fighting spirit and turnaround. Now, the focus is on building that and continuing to rise up the table

Christmas is traditionally a very busy period for clubs and this year is no exception, as Everton face important games in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the league. We've decided to look at their next month of games, taking us up until the final week of games before a two-week break in January, but what does their next month of action look like?

1 . Burnley (A) - 16th December It's a trip to Dyche's former side up next for Everton and they should head into the game with huge confidence after three wins in just over a week. Burnley have only beaten Sheffield United and Luton Town so far this season and it is a game that Everton fans will expect to win. Prediction: 3-1 win. Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Fulham (H) - 19th December The Carabao Cup quarter-final is a huge game given that the club hasn't won a trophy since 1995. If they can beat Fulham then they will face one of Chelsea/Newcastle, Liverpool/West Ham or Port Vale/Middlesbrough. If they can win and avoid Liverpool, then they stand a strong chance of reaching the final. So this is certainly one of the biggest games of their season. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

3 . Tottenham (A) - 23rd December Spurs have been inconsistent but proved against Newcastle they can be exciting and hugely difficult to play against. Everton will be able to match their spirit but they will certainly have to get through some difficult moments given how many chances Spurs do create. This is certainly an interesting game and a great test to see where Dyche's side are. Prediction: 2-2 draw Photo: Julian Finney