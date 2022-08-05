Frank Lampard remained tight-lipped when asked about Everton’s interest in Amadou Onana.
The Lille midfielder is a target for the Toffees and reports suggest he’s now set to move to Goodison Park in a deal worth £33.5 million.
Onana, 20, had agreed a deal with West Ham United before Everton made their move.
Most Popular
Lampard has been looking to strengthen his midfield options throughout the transfer window and the Belgium international will certainly do that.
Onana’s name was put to the Everton boss during yesterday’s pre-Chelsea press conference - along with PSG’s Idrissa Gueye and Wolves defender Conor Coady.
Lampard refused to confirm or deny if the Blues were keen.
He said: “I think you know the answer. I’m sure you’ve got to ask the question but it’s standard procedure - it’s only right and respectful not to talk about other players individually.
“A lot of clubs with this window going into the season a few weeks will be making movements in the first few weeks of the season.I don’t agree with it but some clubs probably keep their cards close to their chest because of that and see what happens at the end of the window in deadline day.
“We know where we want to get to and it’s best to keep that private at this point.I know that’s not the answer you probably want.”