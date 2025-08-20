Everton have so far been unsuccessful in their pursuit of Tyler Dibling in the summer transfer window.

Tyler Dibling has been told he may have to prepare for the disappointment of not leaving Southampton.

The winger is a target for Everton in the summer transfer window. The Toffees have had bids turned down the Dibling, who enjoyed a breakthrough 2024-25 season when recording four goals and three assists at the Saints finished bottom of the Premier League.

Southampton value the 19-year-old at £50 million. Amid Everton’s interest, Dibling was omitted from Will Still’s side’s opening two games of the 2025-26 campaign and was training away from the first team. However, he made his return to the squad for a 1-1 draw against Championship promotion rivals Ipswich Town last weekend, coming off the bench for the final eight minutes.

Former St Mary’s midfielder and BBC Radio Solent co-commentator Jo Tessem believes that the ongoing Dibling saga is not helping anyone involved. And rather than moving back to the Premier League, Tessem reckons the England youth international would benefit from a year in the second tier.

Tessem said: “It's a tricky one. It's not helping anyone. He could have handled the situation differently in my eyes and it would have been to the benefit of Tyler Dibling and to the benefit of the club. People will be sold if the price is right.

“I think he has to accept that he is the property of Southampton Football Club and we shouldn't sell players cheaply. He has to have that understanding that the price they are asking for is fair. For a young player like him, a super-talented player, it is the price that they go for. You are in the business world of things.

“But I think the situation could have been handled differently. He should have been training, he should have been with the team. Until you are someone else's property, you belong to Southampton Football Club. Let's put a line under it - he is back. He wants to be committed, join in and play. OK, we draw a line under the situation and he's now part of the team so we can judge him on that.

“There is no doubt that Tyler Dibling is a super-talented football player and we want to see him fit and ready and fit for it. If he can show his team-mates he is ready, it will never be a problem.

“I think he would benefit from playing in the Championship, playing week in week out and competing for a place. He has put himself in a bit of an awkward position and the reality is that he might be here after 1 September. I don't think there is anyone else but Everton who have put in a bid, from what I have understood. That means if they are pulling out, there is no-one else.

“He might have to get his head set on that and get on with the disappointment. If he's going to play the blame game and say: 'Southampton should have sold me' it's going to hinder everyone'. It's going to hinder him from being a good football player and that's what he needs to focus on.