The Toffees boss didn’t rest on his laurels following the 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Following Everton’s much-needed victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal at the weekend, manager Sean Dyche was seen scouting out future opposition as he took a seat at Nottingham Forest versus Leeds on Sunday.

The newly-appointed boss clearly wasn’t content with resting on his laurels after a brilliant debut game at Goodison Park, when the Toffees secured their first three points since beating Crystal Palace back in October.

With relegation rivals Southampton, Bournemouth and Leeds all losing, it proved to be a successful weekend for the former Burnley boss as Everton moved up one place to 18th.

Everton face both Leeds and Forest in the coming weeks and Dyche was at the City Ground in-person to see the home side prevail. However, it’s not the first time that the manager has been spotted at Forest. Dyche has been a regular ever sine being sacked from Burnley last April.

He explained that his regular visits were strictly an opportunity to learn from other managers up close, but also because he had taken up residance in Nottingham, meaning Steve Cooper’s team were in fact his local team at the time.

Speaking on The Athletic’s Football Podcast, Dyche explained: “I’ve also been to Forest a few times to have a look at them. But, it’s not down to scoping anything out as such. It’s more to learn and see how other people and coaches do things. It’s only in the last couple of months that I’ve perhaps been having a closer look at what is in the marketplace.

“I can’t seem to go to watch Forest without people thinking there is an ulterior motive. I live in Nottingham though and they happen to be my closest team.”

Next up for Everton is the small matter of the Merseyside derby. Blues fans will feel revived after the brilliant win over Arsenal and the fact that Liverpool are languishing in 10th place following another loss away from home.

