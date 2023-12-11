Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche saluted Lewis Dobbin for taking his Everton chance - having given his own son the same advice this season.

Dobbin came off the bench to net his maiden Toffees goal in the 2-0 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park. The 20-year-old curled home a superb effort from outside of the box in stoppage-time as Everton moved four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Dobbin spent last season on loan at Derby County and has been on the fringes of Dyche's squad this campaign. The Everton boss has been telling the youngster to keep patient and work hard for his opportunity - revealing he's given his own son, Max, who plays for League One team Northampton Town, the same advice.

And Dyche was delighted that the highly-regarded Dobbin got on the scoresheet and praised the way he celebrated his goal. "I was most pleased by a really authentic reaction. I commended him after it," Dyche said at his post-match press conference. "Everyone nowadays wants to do a dance and all that nonsense. He's run in the corner and slid on his knees and went 'Have that!' and everyone went with him.

"When you're onto something, why would think to do a dance? I can't work it out. Just enjoy the moment and if you see the reaction from him and all of his team-mates, everyone is just piling on. I love that, seeing the authenticity of scoring a goal and that delight in their face is magic. I couldn't be more delighted for him

"You have to wait. He's a young player, he's developing and learning. That's the game, you have to be patient. My own son is a footballer, he's not getting his game and I've said to him: 'That's being a professional footballer, son'. I give the players here what I give to my own. I tell them, I tell my own and I think that's fair.

"That's the demand - keeping working hard and wait for your chance stay right and he's stayed right. It was a very fine line today putting Arnie on or him on, who fits the bill; tough game, we're working, trying to slog it out. I didn't put him on and go: 'Go and ping on in the corner'. Even with subs, I get questioned about subs all of the time. I don't milk it when I get it right, I'm not too hurt when I get it wrong. It's very difficult when to put them on and all the different reasons.