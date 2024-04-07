Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has told his Everton squad that they can only focus on what can be controlled on the pitch ahead of a second potential Premier League points deduction.

The Toffees are next week expected to find out the results of their hearing for an alleged breach of profit and sustainability rules in the 2022-23 season. Everton were docked 10 points for breaking spending rules by £19.5 million in 2021-22 although it was reduced to six on appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton arrested their 13-match winless streak in the league as they battled to a 1-0 victory over Burnley. It moved them up to 15th in the table but remain four points above the relegation zone with seven matches remaining this campaign.

Another points deduction would drag the Blues further into a battle. As things stand, they should be on 35 points - one fewer than the total they accrued throughout last season.

Asked how important a win was ahead of another possible punishment, Everton manager Dyche said: “Look, you're trying to control the controllables, which I've spoken about endlessly and the realities. It's hard because at the end of the day, the media were asking me this week, have you stepped forward? We'd be on 35 points and only got 36 last season and have seven games to go. That's unfortunate for me because it's not on my watch and it's difficult.

“But on the other hand, it's a reality, that's where it's at lads. We don't know what's going to come next but we can control the controllables and that's changing the storyline. We've had another step forward to change that. I'm not saying we've got every answer but it was a very important victory and that's another step forward in the mentality for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad