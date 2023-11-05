Register
What the referee told Sean Dyche after ‘really important’ Everton penalty appeal turned down

Everton earned a 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion but felt they should have had a penalty.

By Will Rooney
Published 5th Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT
Sean Dyche reckons Everton deserved to be awarded a penalty in their draw against Brighton - but a ‘really important call’ didn’t go in their favour.

The Toffees earned a 1-1 stalemate but could well have made it six wins in eight matches. Vitalii Mykolenko bagged for Everton in the seventh minute and the Seagulls required a fortunate 84th-minute own goal from Ashley Young to earn a point.

But when Everton still had the lead, Dominic Calvert-Lewin went down inside the box under a challenge from Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke. And Dyche is convinced that the appeal should have gone the Blues’ way given his experience in such a situation - and told referee Tim Robinson just that.

The Everton boss said at his post-match press conference: “I spoke to the referee briefly - not for any feedback, just to give an opinion. I just mentioned I think there was a foul just outside the box on James Tarkowski which in the modern game is impossible - two hands pushed to the floor.

“Dom's, I know because I was a centre-half, he's the wrong side of him. When you're the wrong side, you often do things like that when you get your arms around someone because you have that moment where you think he's in. The ball drops and he just borderline starts outside the box and drags him inside the box. That's a really important call and it went against us. I don't know how that went against us today because I thought it was obvious. I'm bound to say that but when people see it, I'd be surprised they didn't think there was a big suggestion of it being wrong.

“I just shared an opinion. I said, look, I just wanted your thoughts and he felt Dom was grappling already, backing in. I said I know as a centre-half and you think you're the wrong side, that's when you do things like that because you think he's in. I went against us, we hope at some point in the season we get one back. I'm not saying it's an absolute but it's a long way to being a decision that should have been given in my opinion.”

