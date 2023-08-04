Register
What Youssef Chermiti did yesterday as Everton transfer moves closer

Everton transfer news as Youffef Chermiti signing nears.

By Will Rooney
Published 4th Aug 2023, 07:25 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 07:39 BST

Youssef Chermiti reportedly did not train with Sporting Lisbon yesterday as his move to Everton edges closer.

The Toffees are keen to bring in the striker ahead of the 2023-24 season beginning in a week's time. Manager Sean Dyche wants cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has endured successive injury-plagued campaigns.

Everton are prepared to pay an initial £12 million for Chermiti, who scored three goals in 21 games for Sporting last season.

Portuguese outlet Record reports that the teenager reported to his current club's training ground on Thursday - but did not join in with the session. Instead, Chermiti was there to collect his belongings with the final details of his move being brokered.

Sporting travel to Goodison Park on Saturday to face Everton in a pre-season friendly.

The Blues have so far signed Ashley Young on a free transfer following his departure from Aston Villa and Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal on a season-long loan.

