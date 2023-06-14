When Everton’s new kit for 2023-24 season will be released as reason for delay given

Everton new kit details as Sean Dyche prepares for his first full season as manager.

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Everton's new home kit for the 2023-24 season is set to be launched before the summer holidays that start towards the end of July.

The Toffees have still to release their latest strip - which will once again be made by Danish manufacturers Hummel and sponsored by Stake.

Several Premier League sides' new jersey is already up for sale - including Merseyside rivals Liverpool. However, because Everton were in a relegation battle, that has caused a delay in its launch, according to the Everton Fans' Forum.

But the new kit will not be commemorative to the final season at Goodison Park - with the Blues set to start the 2024-25 campaign at the Grand Old Lady before moving to their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

Posting on Twitter, the Everton Fans' Forum said: “New kit will be released before the school holidays start. Some delay due to sponsorship arrangements were the club to be relegated. This will NOT be a final season at Goodison commemorative kit”.