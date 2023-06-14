Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike

When Everton’s new kit for 2023-24 season will be released as reason for delay given

Everton new kit details as Sean Dyche prepares for his first full season as manager.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:49 BST
Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesEverton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Everton's new home kit for the 2023-24 season is set to be launched before the summer holidays that start towards the end of July.

The Toffees have still to release their latest strip - which will once again be made by Danish manufacturers Hummel and sponsored by Stake.

Several Premier League sides' new jersey is already up for sale - including Merseyside rivals Liverpool. However, because Everton were in a relegation battle, that has caused a delay in its launch, according to the Everton Fans' Forum.

Most Popular

But the new kit will not be commemorative to the final season at Goodison Park - with the Blues set to start the 2024-25 campaign at the Grand Old Lady before moving to their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

Posting on Twitter, the Everton Fans' Forum said: “New kit will be released before the school holidays start. Some delay due to sponsorship arrangements were the club to be relegated. This will NOT be a final season at Goodison commemorative kit”.

Everton’s kit for the 2022-23 season was released in July 1, 2022.

Related topics:Premier LeagueLiverpool