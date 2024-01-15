Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged by the Premier League.

Everton's breach of Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR) will be heard by an independent commission within 12 weeks, it has been reported.

The Toffees have been charged for breaking financial regulations for a second straight season. Everton have already been hit by a 10-point deduction, dropping the club from 12th to 19th in the table at the time, for overspending in 2021-22 by £19.5 million although that decision has been appealed.

Everton could be slapped with with a second points docking, although the club argues that there is double jeopardy as sanctions overlap. Everton also feel that interest on loans for their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium and the loss of commercial deals connected to the oligarch Alisher Usmanov after he was sanctioned by the the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have not been considered enough.

According to Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol, the cases for Everton and Nottingham Forest - who have also been charged - will be heard by an independent commission within three months. If either are guilty and a points deduction is the deemed punishment, they will occur in the 2023-24 season.

"Everton FC and Nottingham Forest FC have each confirmed to the Premier League that they are in breach of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR). This is as a result of sustaining losses above the permitted thresholds for the assessment period ending Season 2022/23.

"In accordance with Premier League Rules, both cases have now been referred to the chair of the Judicial Panel, who will appoint separate Commissions to determine the appropriate sanction.

"Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The proceedings are heard in private with the Commissions’ final decisions made public on the Premier League’s website. The League will make no further comment until that time."