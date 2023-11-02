When Seamus Coleman will make Everton playing return amid Dele Alli and Andre Gomes injury updates
Everton injury update ahead of the Premier League fixture against Brighton.
Sean Dyche has revealed Seamus Coleman may make a return to playing action for Everton under-21s this season.
The Toffees captain has been sidelined since the start of May after suffering a serious knee injury in a 2-2 draw at Leicester. Coleman has been back training on the grass of late, though, as now is set to step up his recovery when Paul Tait’s young Blues face Manchester United on Sunday.
Speaking ahead of Everton’s Premier League clash against Brighton on Saturday, manager Dyche said: “Seamus is going well. Hopefully, he will get a game with the under-21s this weekend. He needs some game time but is training very well and pleased to be back on the grass.”
Meanwhile, Dele Alli is also back on training on the grass. The midfielder is still to play for Everton this season and had hip surgery in April, cutting his season-long loan at Besiktas short. Andre Gomes remains sidelined with a calf problem.
Dyche added: “Dele is in a good place. I spoke to him about his injury. Andre has been very frustrated, he’s got a niggly calf injury but is coming back off that.”