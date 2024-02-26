A general view of Everton's Goodison Park stadium. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Everton's Premier League points deduction has been reduced from 10 to six following the outcome of their appeal hearing. The Toffees' bid to lighten the punishment they were slapped with in November for a breach of profit and sustainability rules in the 2021-22 season has proven fruitful.

Everton were hit by an unprecedented punishment, which plunged them into the relegation zone. But Sean Dyche's side's risk of the drop has eased somewhat, as they now have 25 points and are up to 15th in the table - leapfrogging Nottingham Forest and Brentford - and five points above the bottom three.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement said: "Everton can confirm an appeal board has concluded that the points deduction imposed by an independent Premier League Commission in November be reduced from 10 points to six points, with immediate effect.

"While the club is still digesting the appeal board’s decision, we are satisfied our appeal has resulted in a reduction in the points sanction.

"We understand the appeal board considered the 10-point deduction originally imposed to be inappropriate when assessed against the available benchmarks of which the club made the commission aware, including the position under the relevant EFL regulations, and the 9-point deduction that is imposed under the Premier League’s own rules in the event of insolvency.

"The club is also particularly pleased with the appeal board’s decision to overturn the original commission’s finding that the club failed to act in utmost good faith. That decision, along with reducing the points deduction, was an incredibly important point of principle for the club on appeal. The club, therefore, feels vindicated in pursuing its appeal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Notwithstanding the appeal board’s decision, and the positive outcome, the Club remains fully committed to cooperating with the Premier League in respect of the ongoing proceedings brought for the accounting period ending in June 2023.

"The club is still considering the wider implications of the decision and will make no further comment at this time other than to place on record its thanks to our Fan Advisory Board and other fan groups throughout this process, and to all Evertonians for their ongoing support and patience."

The Premier League have released a document from the outcome of Everton's appeal board hearing. It details that the Toffees' case relied on nine grounds - and two of them were upheld.

The first was in relation to interest payments from the construction of the club's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. The independent commission said Everton had been 'less than frank' with calculations of relative losses - but those finds were 'wrong'.