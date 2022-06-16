Everton’s full 2022-23 Premier League fixtures have now been released.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures have been released - and we know who Everton will face on the opening day.

The Toffees host Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday 6 August.

The headlines heading into the clash will likely be dominated by Frank Lampard starting his first full season at Everton boss against the club where he won every trophy possible during a silverware-laden playing career.

The aim for the Lampard in the upcoming campaign will be to ensure the Blues avoid another relegation scrap.

They finished 16th in 2021-22 and only confirmed their survival on the penultimate day with a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

But how are Everton expected to finish ahead of the new term?

Here’s what the bookmakers have predicted.

1. 20th - AFC Bournemouth Win the title: 1500/1 Photo: Getty Images

2. 19th - Nottingham Forest Win the title: 1000/1

3. 18th - Fulham Win the title: 1000/1 Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

4. 17th - Southampton Win the title: 750/1 Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images