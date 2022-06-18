Everton boss Frank Lampard. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Where Everton finished in the Premier League 2021-22 table - based on Frank Lampard’s time only

Frank Lampard became Everton manager in January and guided the club to Premier League safety.

By Will Rooney
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 9:38 am

Frank Lampard is preparing to embark on his first full season as Everton manager.

The former Chelsea midfielder took over the Goodison Park hot seat in January when he succeeded Rafa Benitez and successfully achieved what he was tasked to do.

In a rollercoaster of a 2021-22 season, the Toffees retained their Premier League status on the penultimate day with a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

Indeed, Lampard has been credited for helping repair a previously fractured relationship between club and supporters.

Now excitement is building ahead of the upcoming campaign.

But what was Lampard’s record like last season? We take a look at where Everton finished in the Premier League table during his time as manager only.

1. 1st - Liverpool - 44 points

P16 W14 D2 L0

Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2. 2nd - Man City - 36 points

P15 W11 D3 L1

Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

3. 3rd Tottenham - 35 points

P18 W11 D2 L5

Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

4. 4th - Newcastle - 34 points

P17 W11 D1 L5

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Frank LampardPremier LeagueRafa BenitezChelseaCrystal Palace
