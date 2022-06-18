Frank Lampard became Everton manager in January and guided the club to Premier League safety.

Frank Lampard is preparing to embark on his first full season as Everton manager.

The former Chelsea midfielder took over the Goodison Park hot seat in January when he succeeded Rafa Benitez and successfully achieved what he was tasked to do.

In a rollercoaster of a 2021-22 season, the Toffees retained their Premier League status on the penultimate day with a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

Indeed, Lampard has been credited for helping repair a previously fractured relationship between club and supporters.

Now excitement is building ahead of the upcoming campaign.

But what was Lampard’s record like last season? We take a look at where Everton finished in the Premier League table during his time as manager only.

