Where Everton, Leicester, Leeds & Forest are tipped to finish after Premier League relegation twist — gallery

Everton are fighting to stay afloat in the Premier League as a heated relegation battle continues.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:52 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 20:00 BST

After the latest round of Premier League turbulence, Everton continue their fight to stay in the top flight, battling against Leicester City, Leeds United, and Nottingham Forest. Sean Dyche’s side scraped a hard-fought point against the Foxes last time out after a Jordan Pickford penalty save and an Alex Iwobi equaliser contributed to a 2-2 draw.

The Toffees are back in action next Monday, where they will come up against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium. After that, just three fixtures remain — Manchester City, Wolves, and the season finale against Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Using data collected by FiveThirtyEight, here is how the Premier League table has been tipped to look on the final day of the season, including Everton’s relegation fate.

