After the latest round of Premier League turbulence, Everton continue their fight to stay in the top flight, battling against Leicester City, Leeds United, and Nottingham Forest. Sean Dyche’s side scraped a hard-fought point against the Foxes last time out after a Jordan Pickford penalty save and an Alex Iwobi equaliser contributed to a 2-2 draw.

The Toffees are back in action next Monday, where they will come up against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium. After that, just three fixtures remain — Manchester City, Wolves, and the season finale against Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

