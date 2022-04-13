Everton eased their Premier League relegation fears with a 1-0 defeat of Manchester United on Saturday.
Anthony Gordon’s 27th-minute strike ensured that the Toffees picked up a deserved victory in their bid for survival.
The win moved 17th-placed Everton four points clear of the drop zone with eight matches to play.
Frank Lampard was brought in to ensure that the Blues do not lose their Premier League status for the first time in the club’s history.
Rafa Benitez was sacked after just six-and-and-a-half months in charge, losing his job following a wretched run of just one league victory in 13 matches.
Lampard’s arrival has certainly brought a new sense of enthusiasm among supporters after many had become apathetic towards the end of Benitez’s reign.
But where would Everton sit if the Premier League season started when Lampard took over the Goodison Park hot seat on 30 January?
We take a look.