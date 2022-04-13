Everton’s defeat of Man Utd was Frank Lampard’s 10th league game in charge.

Everton eased their Premier League relegation fears with a 1-0 defeat of Manchester United on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon’s 27th-minute strike ensured that the Toffees picked up a deserved victory in their bid for survival.

The win moved 17th-placed Everton four points clear of the drop zone with eight matches to play.

Frank Lampard was brought in to ensure that the Blues do not lose their Premier League status for the first time in the club’s history.

Rafa Benitez was sacked after just six-and-and-a-half months in charge, losing his job following a wretched run of just one league victory in 13 matches.

Lampard’s arrival has certainly brought a new sense of enthusiasm among supporters after many had become apathetic towards the end of Benitez’s reign.

But where would Everton sit if the Premier League season started when Lampard took over the Goodison Park hot seat on 30 January?

We take a look.

1. Liverpool - 25 points P8 W8 D1 L0 Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. Tottenham - 21 points P11 W7 D0 L4 Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

3. Newcastle - 19 points P10 W6 D3 L1 Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

4. Arsenal - 18 points P9 W6 D0 L3 Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images