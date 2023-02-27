x

Sean Dyche is approaching a month in charge of Everton manager.

The former Burnley supremo officially replaced predecessor Frank Lampard on 30 January and tasked with ensuring the Toffees avoid Premier League relegation.

When Dyche took over the hot seat, Everton were 19th in the table and two points adrift of safety - having not won a league game since October.

The 51-year-old has made a decent start at Goodison Park. Although the Blues are still in the bottom three, they’re up to 18th and only a point behind 17th-placed Leeds United.

Under Dyche, Everton have delivered victories over Arsenal and Leeds while why’re suffered losses to Liverpool and Aston Villa.

There are encouraging signs so far and here’s where Everton sit in the Premier League based on Dyche’s time only as boss.

20th - Chelsea P4 W0 D2 L2 Pts: 2

19th - Newcastle United P3 W0 D2 L1 Pts: 2

18th - Southampton P4 W1 D0 L2 Pts: 3

17th - Aston Villa P4 W1 D0 L2 Pts: 3