Where Liverpool & Everton rank in highest social media following with surprise figures - gallery

The list reveals which sides have the best online following across multiple platforms.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

In this modern-day world of online connections, social media reigns supreme and it is a vital tool for football clubs to share news, content and give the fans plenty of entertainment.

Across the likes of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, clubs are pushing out more than ever before, in the hope of furthering their reach to even more people to help grow their following.

With the world of club football currently on a summer break ahead of the start of pre-season, we’ve decided to see which Premier League side has the best social media following in total across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Other findings revealed that the likes of Watford, Sunderland, Stoke City and Swansea all rank within the top 20 teams in the UK for following, despite their Championship statuses. Whilst Chelsea boast the most unique followers (fans who follow the club across all three platforms).

Thanks to the data from OLBG who analysed each of the 92 professional clubs operating in UK football, both Everton and Liverpool are listed in the top 10, among many other expected names.

1. Manchester United - 172,900

2. Chelsea - 113,500,000

The London club have grown exponentially over the last few decades and are one of the most well-known teams across the world. Photo: Catherine Ivill

3. Liverpool - 105,300,000

4. Manchester City - 97,100,000

