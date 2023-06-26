The list reveals which sides have the best online following across multiple platforms.

In this modern-day world of online connections, social media reigns supreme and it is a vital tool for football clubs to share news, content and give the fans plenty of entertainment.

Across the likes of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, clubs are pushing out more than ever before, in the hope of furthering their reach to even more people to help grow their following.

With the world of club football currently on a summer break ahead of the start of pre-season, we’ve decided to see which Premier League side has the best social media following in total across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Other findings revealed that the likes of Watford, Sunderland, Stoke City and Swansea all rank within the top 20 teams in the UK for following, despite their Championship statuses. Whilst Chelsea boast the most unique followers (fans who follow the club across all three platforms).

Thanks to the data from OLBG who analysed each of the 92 professional clubs operating in UK football, both Everton and Liverpool are listed in the top 10, among many other expected names.

1 . Manchester United - 172,900 United are one of the most popular teams in world football and dominate the Premier League when it comes to social media following. Topping the lists for each social media website by a considerable distance.

2 . Chelsea - 113,500,000 The London club have grown exponentially over the last few decades and are one of the most well-known teams across the world. Photo: Catherine Ivill

3 . Liverpool - 105,300,000 The Merseyside outfit have one of the most die-hard fanbases in world football and sit comfortably within the most followed here.

4 . Manchester City - 97,100,000 The treble-winners don’t quite boast the same following as their Premier League rivals but they have seen tremendous growth in the last decade.