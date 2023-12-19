Register
BREAKING

Why Abdoulaye Doucoure and Vitalli Mykolenko are not playing for Everton against Fulham

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Vitalli Mykolenko Everton absences explained.

By Will Rooney
Published 19th Dec 2023, 18:52 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 18:54 GMT
 Comment
Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)
Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Abdoulaye Doucoure is absent for Everton's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Fulham at Goodison Park.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend's 2-0 victory at Burnley when forced off at half-time. As a consequence, he's not available for the visit of the Cottagers. Doucoure has been a key player for Everton this season, scoring six goals. He is replaced by Idrissa Gana Gueye, who is back from serving a one-match suspension.

Meanwhile, Vitalii Mykolenko remains absent for the Toffees. The left-back has a groin problem and misses a second straight game. It means that Dwight McNeil operates as in a left wing-back role. Jarrad Branthwaite is back in Sean Dyche's side having also served a one-match ban, with Ben Godfrey dropped to the bench.

Everton have won their previous four matches and a win over Fulham will see them move into the last four of the Carabao Cup.

Related topics:FulhamBurnley