Why Abdoulaye Doucoure and Vitalli Mykolenko are not playing for Everton against Fulham
Abdoulaye Doucoure is absent for Everton's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Fulham at Goodison Park.
The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend's 2-0 victory at Burnley when forced off at half-time. As a consequence, he's not available for the visit of the Cottagers. Doucoure has been a key player for Everton this season, scoring six goals. He is replaced by Idrissa Gana Gueye, who is back from serving a one-match suspension.
Meanwhile, Vitalii Mykolenko remains absent for the Toffees. The left-back has a groin problem and misses a second straight game. It means that Dwight McNeil operates as in a left wing-back role. Jarrad Branthwaite is back in Sean Dyche's side having also served a one-match ban, with Ben Godfrey dropped to the bench.
Everton have won their previous four matches and a win over Fulham will see them move into the last four of the Carabao Cup.