Allan was absent for Everton’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday with a minor knock.

The Brazilian midfielder was omitted from Frank Lampard’s squad at Villa Park.

The Toffees lost Abdoulaye Doucoure in the first half of the defeat, which adds to Frank Lampard’s injury problems with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey already sidelined.

Tom Davies replaced Doucoure while Amadou Onana - who signed from Lille for up to £33.5 million earlier this summer- made an impressive impact late on.

Lampard will be hopeful Allan is available for next weekend’s clash against Nottingham Forest.

A post on Everton’s Twitter account read: “Allan misses out on today’s matchday squad with a minor knock.”

Lampard confirmed Allan has a foot issue in his post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, there was no Andre Gomes again for Everton. The Portuguese has been injured since the Toffees’ pre-season tour of America, according to Lampard.