Why Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are absent for Everton vs Fulham

Amadou Onana misses Everton’s clash against Fulham today because of a groin injury.

The midfielder has been a key player since arriving from Lille last summer for a fee of up to £33 million, scoring one goal in 30 appearances.

However, Onana is one of three changes for the visit of Fulham at Goodison Park - with Seamus Coleman also out injured.

Speaking ahead of the game, Everton boss Sean Dyche said: "A couple of injuries, unfortunately, with Amadou and Seamus. Doucoure is still suspended too, so it’s a good opportunity for others to come into the side."

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses a 10th successive game for Everton. That’s despite the striker returning to training.

