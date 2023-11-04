Register
'Unfortunately' - why Amadou Onana is absent for Everton's Premier League clash against Brighton

Amadou Onana injury update ahead of Everton vs Brighton.

By Will Rooney
Published 4th Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 14:19 GMT
Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Amadou Onana misses out for Everton as they face Brighton in the Premier League.

The midfielder suffered a calf injury in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Burnley earlier this week - and has not been risked. Everton manager Sean Dyche said: “Amadou, unfortunately, has been playing with a really tight calf and it’s just been too much for him after Wednesday.”

Idrissa Gana Gueye replaces Onana in the engine room. That’s one of two changes from the victory over Burnley, with Abdoulaye Doucoure coming in for Arnaut Danjuma.

Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, McNeeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Dobbin.

