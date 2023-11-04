‘Unfortunately’ - why Amadou Onana is absent for Everton’s Premier League clash against Brighton
Amadou Onana injury update ahead of Everton vs Brighton.
Amadou Onana misses out for Everton as they face Brighton in the Premier League.
The midfielder suffered a calf injury in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Burnley earlier this week - and has not been risked. Everton manager Sean Dyche said: “Amadou, unfortunately, has been playing with a really tight calf and it’s just been too much for him after Wednesday.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Idrissa Gana Gueye replaces Onana in the engine room. That’s one of two changes from the victory over Burnley, with Abdoulaye Doucoure coming in for Arnaut Danjuma.
Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, McNeeil, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Dobbin.