Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Amadou Onana is absent for Everton as they play their first game since a Premier League points deduction against Manchester United at Goodison Park.

The Toffees were docked 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules - something that the club are appealing. In the meantime, Everton have plummeted from 14th to 19th in the table and find themselves in a relegation battle again.

For the visit of United, Onana is unavailable as he has an ongoing calf injury that forced him out of Belgium duty during the international break. Idrissa Gana Gueye, who scored the winner in Everton's 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace two weeks ago, replaces Onana in midfield.

That's the only change manager Sean Dyche makes from the triumph against Palace. Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman is back in the squad for the first time in six months following a serious knee injury. The Everton captain has made three appearances for the under-21s to build fitness. Beto is missing for the home side, however. The club's website has so far stated the the striker is unavailable.

Meanwhile, United have handed a surprise start to 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo.

Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Doucoure, Garner, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Godfrey, Coleman, Chermiti, Hunt, Dobbin.