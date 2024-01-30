Amadou Onana of Everton receives medical treatment during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Everton and Luton Town at Goodison Park on January 27, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton make four changes for tonight's Premier League clash against Fulham.

Amadou Onana missed the Craven Cottage encounter through injury. Manager Sean Dyche admitted the midfielder was carrying a knock after last weekend's 2-1 loss against Luton Town in the FA Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Onana is replaced by Arnaut Danjuma. And with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes and Dele all injured, along with Idrissa Gana Gueye absent because of the Afican Cup of Nations, it could be Dwight McNeil who lined up in centre-midfield alongside James Garner.

On Onana's fitness, Dyche said: "He did well to finish the game on Saturday. He got a knock on his knee and there's a bit of fluid in there. We don't think it's anything serious, but this one has come around too quick."

Meanwhile Ashley Young plays his first game in more than a month after recovering from a hamstring issue, with Nathan Patterson dropping to the bench.

It appears Everton will deploy three centre-backs as Ben Godfrey comes in for Beto. As expected, No.1 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is back in goal in place of Joao Virginia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Garner, McNeil, Danjuma, Calvert-Lewin.