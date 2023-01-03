Anthony Gordon absence for Everton vs Brighton explained.

Anthony Gordon once again is absent for Everton due to illness.

The forward, who has scored three goals this season, was missing from the dogged 1-1 draw against Manchester City on New Year’s Day.

And sickness again keeps Gordon out of this evening’s clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park.

Everton wrote on Twitter: “Anthony Gordon remains sidelined tonight through illness.”