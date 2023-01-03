Anthony Gordon once again is absent for Everton due to illness.
The forward, who has scored three goals this season, was missing from the dogged 1-1 draw against Manchester City on New Year’s Day.
Advertisement
And sickness again keeps Gordon out of this evening’s clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park.
Everton wrote on Twitter: “Anthony Gordon remains sidelined tonight through illness.”
Yerry Mina does return from illess to make the bench for the Toffees against Brighton. Frank Lampard’s side are looking to start 2023 positively and move away from the Premier League relegation zone.