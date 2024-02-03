Why Arnaut Danjuma and Amadou Onana aren't playing for Everton against Tottenham Hotspur
Amadou Onana and Arnaut Danjuma's Everton absences explained.
Arnaut Danjuma has joined Everton's injury list as he is absent against Tottenham Hotspur.
The Dutchman does not get a chance to face the club he spent the second half of last season on loan. Danjuma suffered an ankle injury in the Toffees' 0-0 draw at Fulham earlier this week. The on-loan Villarreal forward was a doubt for the game and has not been deemed ready to feature.
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's more, Amadou Onana is again absent for Everton. He sustained a knee injury in the 2-1 FA Cup loss against Luton Town last weekend.
Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Andre Gomes (calf) and Dele (groin) are also missing but Seamus Coleman (hamstring) and Idrissa Gana Gueye (AFCON) return.