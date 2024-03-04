Why Beto took Everton's penalty against West Ham - and who could next be in line

Beto missed a penalty in Everton's draw against West Ham. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has explained why Beto was assigned penalty duties in Everton's loss against West Ham.

The Toffees' winless streak stretched to 10 games as they sank to a 3-1 defeat by the Iron at Goodison Park. It was a game that Everton created enough chances to earn three points as they had 22 shots on goal, with 11 on target.

The home side had a golden chance to open the scoring in the 45th minute. The striker, who started ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, won Dyche's side a spot-kick when Kurt Zouma handled inside the West Ham box.

With there being no obvious player to take Everton's first penalty awarded this season, it was Beto who took up the mantle - but saw his telegraphed effort saved by visiting goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

To his credit, Beto opened the scoring for the Blues in the 56th minute with a fine header. Yet Everton could not protect or extend their lead, with Zouma equalising six minutes later. Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez then hit the Toffees with two late sucker-punches.

Asked who Everton's recognised penalty taker would be at his post-match press conference, Dyche replied: "I didn't because he stood up and said I'll take it. We work on penalties, especially with the cup games, every player takes penalties, we keep a record, his record is good."

Who could take Everton's next penalty?

Everton next travel to Manchester United on Saturday (12.30 GMT). Should they be awarded another penalty at Old Trafford, the obvious candidate would be Calvert-Lewin if he regains a starting berth.

The striker came on in the 74th minute against West Ham as he was handed a rest. In total, Calvert-Lewin has scored three spot-kicks, with the latest arriving last season in a crucial 2-2 draw against Leicester City, who were subsequently relegated.

In the 2021-22 campaign, the 27-year-old also baggedp enalties against Leeds United and Brighton. However, Calvert-Lewin missed in a 3-2 loss against Brighton at Goodison Park.

Everton's only other experience of penalties this season came in the Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to Fulham in December. Following a 1-1, the ties had to be settled by a shootout.

To his credit, Beto opened the scoring that evening. Dwight McNeil, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and James Garner were also successful but Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye missed in the 7-6 loss.

Garner is regarded as one of Everton's cleanest ball-strikers. He whipped in a delightful cross for Beto's goal against West Ham and often takes free-kicks. McNeil, meanwhile, has bagged twice this season and is assigned corner-kick duties. Yet Garner and McNeil have never taken a penalty when awarded in a senior match.

Danjuma is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and has been on the fringes of Dyche's side since arriving on loan from Villarreal earlier this season. The forward has bagged five penalties in his career - yet spurned four.