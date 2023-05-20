Why Conor Coady and Vitayi Mykolenko are absent vs Wolves

The duo are absent for the away trip to face Wolves.

Everton are without the duo of Conor Coady and Vitalyi Mykolenko in the squad for their away trip to face Wolves today.

Sean Dyche’s side have just two games left to secure their Premier League status as their trip to Molineux will be followed by a home game against Bournemouth on the final day of the season next week.

In terms of Wolves, Julen Lopategui’s side sit comfortable in 13th place after a run of nine wins from Boxing Day onwards saw them distance themselves from the relegation battle.

However, the Wanderers have won thier last four home games against Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Aston Villa and pose an extremely tough test for Dyche’s side.

They will also have to take on Lopategui’s side without Coady, who isn’t available to play against his parent club as per the rules surrounding his loan deal.

The England international joined the club on a season-long loan deal in the summer and it remains to be seen if Everton will trigger the £4m-option-to-buy at the end of this campaign.

Also missing out today is Mykolenko, who also missed the home loss to Manchester City last weekend.

Dyche mentioned earlier this week that it would be a ‘risk-reward’ situation with the full-back and he abesnce is a clear sign that the Ukrainian isn’t ready to feature today.

In other news, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back starting up front for the Toffees after coming off with a suspected tight groin last weekend at half-time against City.