Why Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray are absent for Everton vs Fulham

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been left out of Everton’s squad for their 2023-24 opening-day fixture against Fulham at Goodison Park.

The striker’s fitness has been carefully managed throughout the summer, having been plagued with injury problems for the past two years. Calvert-Lewin made just two 45-minute friendly outings.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference manager Sean Dyche cast doubt as to whether the England international would be involved against Fulham.

Meanwhile, Demarai Gray is not involved for Everton. After the final pre-season friendly - a 1-0 win over Sporting CP last week - the Toffees boss said that the winger was short of match fitness. Gray was given additional time off having represented Jamaica at the CONCAF Gold Cup during the summer.

But reports earlier this month suggested Gray is not training the with Blues having agreed personal terms to join today’s opponents Fulham.