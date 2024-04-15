Dominic Calvert-Lewin is absent for Everton as they face Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Toffees play their first game since being hit with a second points deduction by the Premier League for a breach of profit and sustainability rules. Everton have appealed the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche’s side are two points above the relegation zone, having been hit with a six-point punishment earlier in the campaign. And for the Chelsea clash, they’ll have to cope with Calvert-Lewin.

The striker has scored in Everton’s previous two matches - but misses the Stamford Bridge encounter. Dyche admitted at his pre-match press conference that Calvert-Lewin had missed training because of a hamstring issue. And that problem is enough to see the marksman miss out against Chelsea.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Dyche said on Calvert-Lewin’s fitness: “It is [a blow]. He’s got a tight hamstring nothing more so we think it will recover quickly.”

Instead, Beto starts up front. Meanwhile, Amadou Onana returns from a fitness problem having been absent from last week’s 1-0 win over Burnley. Andre Gomes drops to the bench. What’s more, Arnaut Danjuma is back in the squad after an ankle injury that has ruled him out for two-and-a-half months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Idrissa Gana Gueye is not in the Everton squad. He was absent against Burnley following the birth of his child and was expected to be back for the Toffees’ But Dyche confirmed that the midfielder woke up ‘with a tight calf’ and has been ruled out.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Young, Doucoure, McNeil, Beto