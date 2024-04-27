Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the second goal in a 2-0 win over Liverpool at Goodison Park

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is absent for Everton as they face Brentford in the Premier League.

Calvert-Lewin delivered a magnificent goalscoring performance in the 2-0 triumph over the Toffees in the Merseyside derby earlier this week. However, Sean Dyche revealed at his pre-Brentford press conference that Calvert-Lewin had been struggling with illness before the Liverpool win. He’s also been carrying a minor knee injury of late. Instead, Yousef Chermiti spearheads the attack as he’s handed a full Premier League debut since signing from Sporting CP last summer.

Everton manager Dyche said: "Unfortunately, he'd been ill previous to the last game - he'd done brilliantly to get through it and just couldn't recover in time. He's had a couple of knocks as well so he's been run-down, really, and we had to take a call on it, depending on his body. Unfortunately, he doesn't make this one."