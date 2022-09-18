Dominic Calvert-Lewin is omitted from Everton’s squad against West Ham United at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard has opted to err on the side of caution with Dominic Calvert-Lewin after omitting him from Everton’s squad against West Ham at Goodison Park.

The striker has returned to training and was expected to make the bench for the first time this season. He suffered a knee injury on the eve of the campaign.

But given Calvert-Lewin also struggled with injuries last season, he is being eased back into action.

Everton boss Lampard, speaking ahead of the west Ham clash, said: “It was my choice with Dominic given the [injury] history and the international break we have coming up. It’s a chance for him to get even fitter after a slightly complicated injury.

“We have to be cautious with him rather than take a risk because we want him for the long-term so it was more of a precaution.