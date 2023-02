Dominic Calvert-Lewin update after Everton’s defeat of Arsenal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was substituted in Everton’s victory against Arsenal as a precautionary measure.

Sean Dyche’s first game as Toffees boss yielded a much-deserved 1-0 win against the Premier League leaders. James Tarkowski notched the only goal of the game on the hour mark.

Calvert-Lewin, who led the line superbly throughout, would be withdrawn for Neal Maupay before the game restarted.