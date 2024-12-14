Why Dwight McNeil and Youssef Chermiti are absent for Everton against Arsenal

Getty Images

Everton team news to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

Everton have confirmed a new injury absence for today's Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Dwight McNeil is not included in the Toffees' match-day squad. The forward has been a key player this season, recording four goals and three assists in 15 games, but misses out with a knee injury. As a result, Jack Harrison comes in for his first start in six matches to replace McNeil. That is the only change that manager Sean Dyche makes from the 4-0 win over Wolves last time out.

Manager Sean Dyche said: “Unfortunately, he's been carrying a bit of a knee [injury]. It's nothing too serious, we don't think, but it's sort of flared up so he hasn't made this one. We hope for better news next week."

Meanwhile, Youssef Chermiti does not return to Everton’s squad despite playing twice for the under-21s and in a behind-closed-doors friendly over Mansfield Town earlier this week. The striker suffered a freak foot injury on the eve of the season starting in August. But with Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the attack, along with Armando Broja and Beto on the bench, Chermiti does not make the squad.