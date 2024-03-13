Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Everton FC/ Youtube

Sean Dyche has explained why Arnaut Danjuma has not travelled with Everton's squad for their training camp in Portugal.

The Toffees have jetted off to Europe as they do not have a fixture until a trip to Bournemouth on 30 March. The Merseyside derby against Liverpool on Sunday was postponed because of the Reds' progress in the FA Cup.

Dyche has described Everton's trip to Portugal as a 'working break'. The Blues will be hoping that they can use the excursion to turn around their lacklustre run of results, having not won in their previous 11 Premier League matches - and sit only four points above the relegation zone.

Speaking to evertontv, Dyche revealed that Idrissa Gana Gueye should return to training in Portugal. The midfielder has missed the past two games with a groin injury after limping off in a 1-1 draw at Brighton last month.

But Arnaut Danjuma has not travelled with the Everton squad. The forward is recovering from ankle ligament damage suffered in a 0-0 draw at Fulham at the end of January and has been absent for the previous six games,

Everton manager Dyche said: "He's (Gueye) waiting to get one the grass here because he's been waiting but it should be over the next couple of days.

